RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday. In the early-morning hours, an officer was on patrol in the area of Grove Street and saw someone who he believed to be Rebecca Derusha, 45.

According to police, one of Derusha’s warrants was for failing to appear in court on original charges of unlawful trespass and retail theft with a bail amount of $100. The second was for failing to appear in court on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, and petit larceny with a bail amount of $500, police said.

Derusha was jailed after Saturday’s arrest. She is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center, where she awaits a new court date.