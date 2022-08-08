WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Wallingford man has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court after he allegedly assaulted a family or household member, causing them a great deal of pain, police said Sunday. Officers were first called to a home on US Route 7, in Wallingford, just after midnight Sunday morning.

When they arrived, police said Jonathan Surette, 58, was taken into custody. Surette was taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing on a domestic assault charge.

Surette was released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. His court date is August 8, at 12:30 p.m.