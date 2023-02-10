WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 41-year-old man was arrested after an incident in West Rutland, Vermont Thursday morning. Authorities say they were told about a family fight on Marble Street around 6:40 a.m.

Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, physically injured a family member. He was arrested and taken to the Rutland barracks for processing.

Holden was later transported to Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Condition. There, he was arraigned on the charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.