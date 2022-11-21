WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.

According to police, the men fled the scene before they arrived, but a window on the front door of the house had been smashed. Following an investigation, police accused Popovich and Whittemore of breaking the window and threatening to harm two people inside the house.

Whittemore was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Feb. 13, 2023, for the violation of unlawful mischief and criminal threatening. Popovich is slated to appear on the same date, for the violation of criminal threatening.