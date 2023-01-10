PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at about 1:50 p.m.

Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to do so. Additionally, Davis violated two sets of court-ordered conditions of release by being at the home, police said.

She was taken into custody and taken to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing. Later, she was taken to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was lodged in lieu of $1,000 bail.

Charges:

Unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling

Two counts of violation of conditions of release

Davis was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. She is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon, at 12:30 p.m.