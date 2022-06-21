BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told a woman had gone missing Monday night, just after 8:00 p.m. from a home on Pleasant Street in Benson. Through investigation, the missing person was identified as Esther Berman, 74.

Esther Berman, 74, has been missing since Monday evening. (Photo: Vermont State Police)

Berman had left a home in Benson before the police were called, and did not return. She was last seen driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra with Vermont plates, reading HHX117. As of 2 a.m. this morning, Troopers have been unable to find her.

If anyone has any information about Berman’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. You can also provide an anonymous tip online if you’d prefer.