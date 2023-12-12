RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, Vermont State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Allen Street for a motor vehicle violation. Police say the vehicle fled and shortly after crashed on Freeman Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was located a short distance away on Stratton Road. Police identified him as David Farnham, 44, of Rutland.

Farnham reportedly showed signs of impairment and was discovered to have a criminally suspended license. He was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, attempting to elude, possession of cocaine, violations of conditions of release, leaving the scene of an accident, and criminal DLS.