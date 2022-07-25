RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) – Four boxes of power tools, with a combined value of over $1,300, have been returned by police to the Home Depot in Rutland Town after they were allegedly stolen. On Sunday afternoon, around 12:35 p.m., Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told that man had four Milwaukee nail guns with the security tags still on them.

Through investigation, police determined that Shane Woodard, 47, of Burlington allegedly took items from the store and left without paying for them. Woodard has been cited to court, to answer a felony charge of retail theft.

Woodard is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division. His court date has been set for September 12, at noon.