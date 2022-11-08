RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a man’s death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash. Rutland City Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., followed by “a second call [reporting] a shooting in the area,” according to a press release from Vermont State Police.

Responding officers discovered a dead man “with a vehicle that was involved in the crash,” according to the release. Police did not identify the victim.

Nobody was in custody as of late Monday night, according to police. State and city emergency personnel were at an “active scene” in the area of State Street, stretching from Emmett Street to Cleveland Avenue, into the overnight hours. Police encouraged members of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation, and no further information is available at this time. If you have any information that could help investigators in this case, you are asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101 or the Rutland City Police Department at (802) 773-1816. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online.