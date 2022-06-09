MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday afternoon at 12:25 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person from the area of Lake Ninevah Road in Mount Holly. Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Ashley Brown, 38.

A recent picture of Ashley Brown, provided by the Vermont State Police.

Brown’s car was found in the area of Lake Ninevah on Wednesday, but troopers have been unable to locate her at this time. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are some concerns for Brown’s wellbeing.

If anyone has any helpful information on her whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.