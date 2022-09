RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon. The two alleged thefts happened just ten minutes apart, at 3:06 p.m. and later at 3:16 p.m.

State Troopers have released two surveillance photos, in hopes of identifying their main suspects in the case. If you recognize either of the two individuals, you are asked to contact State Police at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or (802) 773-9101.