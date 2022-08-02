HUBBARDTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Two kids were able to safely make it to shore after a drunk boater ran into their water trampoline, police said Saturday. Troopers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to Lake Hortonia in Hubbardton after hearing of the crash.

One of the children, police said, suffered a minor foot injury. The other was uninjured. An adult man sustained a leg injury while trying to help the kids.

Upon arrival, it was determined that Joseph Moffit, 39, of Hubbardton was driving the boat while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Moffit was arrested for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) and was taken to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.

Moffit was released with a citation to answer for the charge of BWI. He is scheduled to appear in Rutland Criminal Court on September 19 at 10 a.m. Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad and Hubbardton Fire Department.