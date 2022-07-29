WELLS, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police said a Granville resident who crashed their car into several trees Tuesday afternoon was driving with a criminally suspended license. The car was totaled in the crash, which happened on Vermont Route 31 south of Hill Top Road in the Town of Wells, Vermont. First responders were sent to the scene at about 5:10 p.m.

It was determined, police said, that the 2013 BMW X5 was headed south on Vermont Route 31 when it drove off the right side of the road. The driver, a 43-year-old from Granville, tried to pull back onto the roadway, which caused the car to cross the centerline and drive off the opposite side of the road, into multiple trees.

The driver was cited to court for driving with a criminally suspended license. They are scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on August 29, at 10 a.m.