WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 54-year-old Rutland man was arrested early Sunday morning after a crash in West Rutland. Police say they saw a car headed west on US 4, doing 120 miles per hour, around 12:15 a.m.

Troopers say they watched the car crash while attempting to navigate a corner on the highway. While speaking with the driver, identified as Kelly Berg, they allegedly noticed he was drunk.

Berg was administered standardized field sobriety tests and taken into custody for driving under the influence. He was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and then processed for the alleged crime at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks.

He was released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division, where he will answer the charges of DUI and grossly negligent operation. His next court date is scheduled for January 30, at 10 a.m.