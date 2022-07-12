RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Rutland City Police Department called for backup from the Vermont State Police on a traffic stop on US Route 4, in Rutland Town, Monday at 5:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that the car which had been pulled over was reported stolen several days prior. The man who was allegedly driving the stolen car, Bryan Bailey-Clark, 32, also had a criminally suspended license, police said.

Bailey-Clark was also high on drugs, according to police. He was arrested at the scene, and taken to the Vermont State Police’s Rutland Barracks for processing.

Charged:

Aggravated operation without consent of owner

Criminal driving while license suspended

Possession of stolen property

DUI- Drugs

A judge was contacted, and conditions of release were imposed. Bailey-Clark is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on July 12, at 12:30 p.m.