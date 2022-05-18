PITTSFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – Officers with the Vermont State Police were sent to US Route 7 at Arch Street, in Pittsford, late Tuesday night for reports of a car crash. Police say, when they arrived at the scene, they saw one car that had driven into an LED construction sign.

Through investigation, police determined that Brian Larrow, 34, of Brandon was driving north on Route 7 when he veered off the road. Larrow told police that a car traveling southbound had swerved into his lane, forcing him off the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

According to police, Larrow was driving with a criminally suspended license. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 11, at 10:00 a.m.