RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement from around Vermont gathered Monday to pay respects to the youngest Vermont police officer killed in the line of duty.

Only July 7, Rutland City Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed in a crash while in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Those who knew her said Ebbighausen wanted to become a police officer since she was nine years old.

She dedicated much of her teenage life to serving her community and the Rutland Police Department. She was a few months shy of continuing training at the police academy. The Rutland city mayor spoke Monday on how the tragedy has impacted the community.

“The outpouring of support has been unbelievable. In all honesty, it’s because of a tragic situation, and that’s the part that’s hard,” Mayor Mike Doenges said. “You hope that groups like this can come together for positive things, but to come together at a time when it’s tough and it’s difficult, it’s great to see this. Rutland always shows up to support its community and to support each other.”

A memorial outside the police department gained hundreds of gifts in Ebbighausen’s memory. A GoFundMe for her funeral expenses has reached over $50,000.

The man who struck Ebbighausen’s cruiser was identified as Tate Rheaume, 20. He has been charged with grossly negligent operation of a vehicle and attempting to elude. Additional charges are possible.