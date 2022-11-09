RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Following an autopsy performed on Tuesday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the Vermont State Police identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity, and the manner of death to be homicide.

Naranjo died on Monday after a reported shooting and car crash. Rutland City Police were alerted to the crash at about 4:15 p.m., followed by a second call reporting a shooting in the area.

Responding officers found Naranjo near a vehicle that was involved in the crash. No suspects were in custody as of late Tuesday night.

An investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing and involves members of Vermont State Police’s Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division, and Victim Services Unit, according to police. The Rutland City Police Department is providing assistance.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information that could assist in their investigation call the Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101, or the Rutland City Police at (802) 773-1816. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.