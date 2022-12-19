BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Benson, Vermont man is doing time at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly assaulted someone in his family. Police say Jay McHugh, 43, was arrested on Sunday.

Around 8:14 p.m. Sunday, Vermont State Troopers were sent to Stage Road for reports of a domestic assault. There, they found that McHugh had beaten his family member, according to police.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault. Per order of the Rutland Superior Criminal Court, McHugh was jailed without bail. He is due back in court on Monday, at 12:30 p.m.