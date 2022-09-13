WEST HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A West Haven, Vermont man has been jailed without bail after he allegedly fought a family member, and threatened them with a deadly weapon. Vermont State Police said Jimmy Brown, 53, hurt a family member in the brawl.

Troopers were called to a home on Vermont Route 22A at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. After a brief investigation at the scene, Brown was taken into custody.

Charges:

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Domestic assault

Brown was processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks and held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. His next court appearance was slated for Monday, at 12:30 p.m. It is not clear what took place in the courtroom Monday.