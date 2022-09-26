WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods. Troopers tried to stop Chad Young, 22, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when he reportedly sped off.

A short time later, officers were told that Young had crashed into the woods not far from where he had tried to escape the traffic stop. After Troopers found the car and spoke with Young, they realized that he was drunk, police said. Young allegedly refused roadside sobriety testing and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Young was taken to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charges of DUI refusal, eluding a police officer, and grossly negligent operation. His next court appearance has been scheduled for October 10 at 10 a.m.