FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New Haven, Vermont, man was arrested on Tuesday night following a domestic dispute on Washington Street in Fair Haven, according to Vermont State Police. John Partch, 52, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 5:33 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Washington Street in Fair Haven. Through an investigation, police found Partch caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member while violating multiple sets of court-ordered conditions of release and an abuse prevention order.

Charges:

Second-degree aggravated domestic assault

Violation of conditions of release

Violation of an abuse prevention order

Partch was taken into custody and taken to the Rutland Barracks for processing. He is held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.