SHREWSBURY, Vt. (NEWS10) – According to the Vermont State Police, a man violated nine court-ordered conditions of release when he assaulted a family member early Thursday morning. At about 1:15 a.m., Troopers responded to the Green Mountain National Forrest, after hearing of the alleged brawl.

Investigations showed that the incident took place near the Swinging Bridge in Shrewsbury. There, police said, Andrew Caldwell, 36, caused serious injury to a family or household member. In doing so, he was allegedly violating nine court-ordered conditions of release.

Caldwell was arrested and taken to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing. He is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

Charges:

First-degree aggravated domestic assault

Nine counts of violating conditions of release

Caldwell will be arraigned in Rutland County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, at 12:30 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information has been provided at this time.