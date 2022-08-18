RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday. The sale was apparently scheduled for Wednesday night, on Meadow Street in Wallingford.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found the bike, which had allegedly been taken from Rutland City by Timothy Shaw, 42. According to police, Shaw damaged the motorcycle before trying to sell it.

Upon his arrest, police said Shaw was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the State Police barracks in Rutland for processing, and cited into Rutland Superior Court for Thursday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. He was charged with grand larceny, aggravated operation without owner’s consent, and possession of a controlled substance.

Shaw was jailed at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for outstanding in-state warrants, police said. The warrants were for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false information to a law enforcement officer, and driving with a suspended license.