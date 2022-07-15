EAST WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Rutland City man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Jiffy Mart and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. The Vermont State Police were called around 2:37 a.m. on Monday, July 11, after an alarm went off at the East Wallingford convenience shop.

Police said Dean Hugerth, 51, of Rutland City also violated a court-ordered curfew when he robbed the store, having been arrested before.

Charged:

Burglary

Grand Larceny

Unlawful Mischief

Violation of conditions of release

Hugerth was found and arrested on July 13. He was taken to the Rutland State Police Barracks before being sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $3,000 bail.