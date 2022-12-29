RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10. According to police, the robberies were less than two hours apart, with the first happening around 8:30 p.m.

At that time, Brennan Bigelow, 32, allegedly busted into the Jolly Mart at 351 US Route 4, in Rutland. He flashed a weapon and demanded money from the cashier, police said. According to reports, Bigelow was given the cash and ran out of the store with it.

About an hour and a half after the first robbery, police claim Bigelow stole from the Champlain Farms convenience store located at 3705 US Route 7, in Pittsford. Again, he allegedly entered the store and demanded cash. He was given the money before driving off in a truck, police said.

Through a multi-agency investigation, Vermont State troopers identified the man involved in both robberies as Bigelow, according to a media release. He was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on Thursday, December 29, at 12:30 p.m.