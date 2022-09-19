RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — After an alleged theft in Rutland Town Sunday, officers were placed on high alert for a car full of suspects thought to be driving around the area. Officer Dumas of the Rutland City Police tried to stop a car matching its description at about 1:10 p.m.

Police said instead of pulling over, David Markie, 40, of Rutland, failed to stop and drove off recklessly. Markie’s car was found near Liberty Avenue later in the day.

While police were on the scene, Markie allegedly jumped from a second-floor window and tried to run off again. He was found on Maple Street and taken into custody for eluding a police officer, negligent operation, and violation of conditions of release.

Markie was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center on $5,000 bail. His next court date has not been announced.