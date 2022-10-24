WELLS, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old Wells, Vermont man was arrested after an incident in his hometown on Friday. Authorities say they were told about a man who discharged a firearm inside a residence on East Wells Road at around 11:50 p.m.

Police claim that Skye Rice fired a rifle after pointing it at Jason Henderson, 39, of Wells, during a confrontation. Rice fled the scene before they arrived, police say. Henderson did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

Troopers found Rice at a home on Geer Road in Wells where he allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody by Vermont State Police.

Rice was taken to the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks for processing. He was lodged at Marble Valey Regional Correctional Facility and was cited to appear in court on Monday.