DANBY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A 20-year-old man from Wallingford is facing multiple charges following an incident in Danby on October 8. Police say they saw a car driving extremely fast southbound on U.S. Route 7 at about 5:45 p.m.

Troopers tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly accelerated and drove off in a grossly negligent manner. Police say a short time later they were able to find the car and the driver parked in a yard on Cascade Road.

The driver was identified by police as Francis Ettori. He was taken to the Rutland State Police barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in court to answer for the charges of eluding a police officer, and grossly negligent operation.

Ettori is alleged to have been driving at a speed of 121 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour zone. His next court appearance was slated for November 21 at 10 a.m.