CLARENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of US Route 7/N on Shrewsbury Road in Clarendon.

Following an investigation, police say 70-year-old Roy Loomis was driving a motorcycle west through the intersection and did not stop at a red light. Loomis was hit by a car traveling through the intersection and was pronounced dead on the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Regional Ambulance Service, Clarendon Fire Department, and Vermont AOT.