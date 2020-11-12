Vermont state police need help identifying Rutland County suspects caught on camera

RUTLAND COUNTY, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Vermont State Police police out of Rutland notified the public that they are looking for two suspects. They released screenshots from surveillance footage of the incidents so the public can help identify the individuals in question.

The first incident, on Tuesday, involved separate burglaries that police believe were connected or committed by one individual. While investigating a reported burglary at Kamuda’s Country Market on Route 7 in Pittsford at 5 a.m., they realized that Maclure Library across the street had been hit as well. At Kamuda’s, police say they determined that a woman forced entry into the market and caused damage.

Police say they think the burglaries were connected, taking place 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A security camera at the library yielded this image of the suspect:

Burglary surveillance footage. (Vermont State Police)

Another incident—this one an armed robbery—took place on Wednesday at about 8:45 p.m. at the Stewarts on Main Street in West Rutland. Store employees and video footage told the tale of man brandishing a knife and demanding the money from the register. The cashier handed over a large sum, and the man exited, heading west on Main Street.

The armed robber was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 230 pounds, and dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, blue jeans, camouflage baseball hat, and a white face mask. This image was retrieved from surveillance at the scene:

West Rutland Stewart’s security footage of suspect. (Vermont State Police)

If you or someone you know has information about either incident, contact state police at (802) 773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online.