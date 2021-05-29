Vermont State Police need help finding Rutland County car thief

POULTNEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Vermont are asking the public for help to find the person who stole and abandoned a vehicle in Rutland County.
Just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers out of Rutland say they received a motor vehicle complaint on Quarterline Road in Clarendon. The report involved a vehicle stuck on a logging trail in the woods. Soon after, police say that same vehicle was reported stolen from High Road in Poultney. It was allegedly stolen sometime after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the vehicle was damaged during the theft, and that they recovered it from Quarterline Road. They are looking for a suspect to charge with operation without consent of owner.
If you or someone you know has any information about the vehicle or the theft—or if you saw the vehicle driving in the area between 10 p.m Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday—contact Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101.
Police also took the opportunity to warn Vermonters to lock their vehicles, and not to leave valuables or keys inside.
LATEST STORIES
- Hilfiger, Schumer and more come together for mental health awareness
- Acting Massachusetts mayor rescinds order declaring racism, police violence public health crises
- Tiger King is now a cryptocoin
- State officials to accompany Vermont National Guard to Macedonia
- AMC, Cinemark, Regal theaters drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests