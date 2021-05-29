Vermont State Police need help finding Rutland County car thief

Police say the vehicle was damaged during the theft, and that they recovered it from Quarterline Road. They are looking for a suspect to charge with operation without consent of owner.

If you or someone you know has any information about the vehicle or the theft—or if you saw the vehicle driving in the area between 10 p.m Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday—contact Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101.

Police also took the opportunity to warn Vermonters to lock their vehicles, and not to leave valuables or keys inside.