MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers with the Vermont State Police were told about a stolen dirt bike, which had been taken from a home in Mendon, on Sunday. The dirt bike is an orange 2016 KTM 350 XCF, valued at $9,000.

The dirt bike, police said, was chained to the front porch of the owner’s house when it was taken. There were no license plates on it at the time of the theft.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Daniel St. Clair at the Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101.