FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in the town of Fair Haven. The shooting took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday at a Washington Street home.

Police said a Fair Haven officer was responding to a report of an ongoing altercation. When the officer arrived, there was an alleged altercation between the officer and a man outside the home. The officer then shot the man with his department-issued handgun. The man was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Vermont State Police is leading the investigation. Investigators will be at the scene on Tuesday to process the location. The Fair Haven officer involved in the shooting will be identified within 24 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VSP Rutland Barracks at (802) 773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online.