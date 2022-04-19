BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – A fatal crash in Benson caused overnight road closures from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Vermont State Police were called to Route 22a around 8:28 p.m. on Monday after hearing of the wreck.

Investigations at the scene showed that 68-year-old Vincent Thorn of Northport, New York was trying to make a left turn from Lake Road onto Route 22a when an oncoming car failed to yield right of way. As a result, Thorn’s car was hit on the driver’s side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was uninjured. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Benson Volunteer Fire Department and Fair Haven Rescue.