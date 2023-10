WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 7:15 p.m. on September 30. Officers determined that Joshua Lester, 32, broke into the building and stole tools.

Police located Lester at a nearby residence and charged him with burglary. Lester was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court at a later date and time.