RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in Rutland around 8:30 Monday night. Police say the shooting took place along Oak Street Extension.

According to law enforcement, a preliminary investigation shows Rutland City Police encountered a car with two men inside, and at least one officer fired his department-issued handgun. The car took off toward the end of Oak Street Extension, where it later crashed.

Both men inside the car were injured and taken to Rutland Medical Center for treatment. They’ve since been taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, and the exact extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Vermont State Police are leading the investigation, as is standard practice in Vermont. The investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The names of the individuals in the incident aren’t being released by police at this time, and the police officers involved will be identified within 24 hours of the shooting. According to police, when the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over per standard protocol to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.