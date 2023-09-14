MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — At around 12:30 a.m. on September 11, Vermont State Police responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 4. Police determined that the driver, a 29-year-old from Troy, New York, fell asleep behind the wheel.

The tractor-trailer went off the roadway and came to a position of uncontrolled rest on its side. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center. State Police were assisted by Vermont DMV Enforcement and the Rutland City Fire Department.