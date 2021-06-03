Vermont police locate missing Rutland County woman [Updated]

Update: Vermont State Police say they found Brittany Bouthiette at about 2:30 p.m. “Thank you to all those who assisted in locating her,” they said. The original story appears below:

BELMONT, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are investigating a missing persons case. They’re asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, 28, was missing. She was last seen the evening of June 1 at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont.

She is a white woman, five-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police have no information about the outfit Bouthiette wore when she went missing.