Vermont police locate missing Rutland County woman [Updated]

Update: Vermont State Police say they found Brittany Bouthiette at about 2:30 p.m. “Thank you to all those who assisted in locating her,” they said. The original story appears below:
BELMONT, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are investigating a missing persons case. They’re asking members of the public to report any possible sightings or information leading to her whereabouts.
Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report that Brittany Bouthiette, 28, was missing. She was last seen the evening of June 1 at a residence in Mount Holly, Vermont.
She is a white woman, five-feet, two-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police have no information about the outfit Bouthiette wore when she went missing.
The police say the case does not appear to be suspicious at the moment, but there are concerns for Bouthiette’s well-being.
If you or someone you know has any information about Bouthiette, her disappearance, or her current location, contact Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously online.