Vermont police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 64-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Route 7 in the town of Rutland, Vermont State Police said.
The crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The investigation revealed the pedestrian had crossed the southbound portion of the roadway and was in the northbound lanes of travel when he was struck.
The victim was taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police in Rutland.
