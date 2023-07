WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) — On the morning of July 11, Vermont State Police were notified of a theft in the Town of Wallingford. Police investigations determined that Zachary Lapoint, 33, of Killington, stole a firearm and cash from an unlocked vehicle.

Killington Police located Lapoint on July 14. He was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in September, for the charge of petit larceny.