Vermont Forest Service office to be built on forest land in Mendon

MENDON, Vt. (AP) — A new $6 million forest supervisor’s headquarters building for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests is slated to be built on National Forest land in Mendon.

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says he secured the funding and site preparation is expected to start this month with construction starting next spring.

Leahy’s office says the headquarters has been housed in leased office space in Rutland for many years. Leahy told the Rutland Herald that he “always felt bad the supervisor was away from the forest.” So he said he wanted to get a federally owned supervisor’s office that visitors could go to on the forest itself.

