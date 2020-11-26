Vermont capitol Christmas tree comes from Wallingford, Rutland County

Rutland County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
christmastree_667825

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Capitol Christmas tree this year is from Wallingford.

The 48-foot Balsam Fir was set up in front of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Tuesday.

The tree was cut down at a tree farm owned by Len and Mary Ann Cadwallader. The tree farm has been in the Cadwallader family since the 1930s, the Rutland Herald reported.

The family said they are thrilled to donate a tree to the Statehouse, as well as to Dartmouth College, WCAX-TV reported.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report