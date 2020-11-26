Vermont capitol Christmas tree comes from Wallingford, Rutland County

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Capitol Christmas tree this year is from Wallingford.

The 48-foot Balsam Fir was set up in front of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Tuesday.

The tree was cut down at a tree farm owned by Len and Mary Ann Cadwallader. The tree farm has been in the Cadwallader family since the 1930s, the Rutland Herald reported.

The family said they are thrilled to donate a tree to the Statehouse, as well as to Dartmouth College, WCAX-TV reported.