US Forest Services urges snowmobile safety on Vermont trails

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is urging snowmobilers to be careful when riding Vermont’s trails this winter. Green Mountain National Forest officials say snowmobilers should exercise caution when operating on the National Forest, and all lands, in the state.

They advise snowmobile enthusiasts to heed all gates and signs and stay off roads and trails that are closed. Snowmobilers are also asked to adhere to COVID precautions. Weather permitting Vermont’s snowmobile trails are open from mid-December through mid-April. But a lack of snow means that so far this winter few trails are open across the state.

“All of these trails allow mixed uses, so people are snowshoeing, hiking, and cross-country skiing, as well as using snowmobiles,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests.