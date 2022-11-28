Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Rutland Police Department is investigating a break-in that occurred at the Rutland County Parent Child Center this past weekend. The break-in marks the second time the center has been robbed in two months.

According to the RCPCC, the two individuals stole all of the holiday gift cards, gas cards, and other items including the agency safe. The suspects also stole a company vehicle and left it at the intersection of Baxter and Robbins. The RCPCC incurred thousands of dollars of costs, which include new locks, improved cameras, and an expensive security system.

The Rutland Police Department says there have been no new developments in the case. The RCPCC is asking for help identifying the two suspects.