MENDON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police responded to a head-on crash on US RT 4 near Woodward Road in Mendon on Monday. Police say John Panoushek, 79, and Jean Panoushek, 74, both of South Woodstock, Vermont, died as a result of the crash.

Police responded around 10:19 a.m. on Monday to US RT 4 near Woodward Road in Mendon for a report of a two-car head-on crash. Upon arrival, both John and Jean Panoushek were pronounced dead. They were both in a 2017 Toyota RAV 4.

Police say two occupants of the second car involved, a 2015 Toyota Sienna, were extricated from the car with life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement says a preliminary investigation revealed the RAV 4 was driving westbound on US RT 4 when the driver crossed the center line, striking the Sienna head-on. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, or possible witnesses of the crash, is asked to call (802) 773-9101. Troopers were assisted on the scene by Killington Police, the Rutland City Fire Department, and Regional Ambulance Service.