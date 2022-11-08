RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Marshall Tucker Band will be performing live at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland, Vermont on Friday, February 24, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event are on sale online. Member pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday with general public tickets going on sale the following day.

Hailing from Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Marshall Tucker Band has been together since 1972 and plays rock music. The six-member band also incorporates country music, as well as blues, and jazz into an electric sound for audiences.

They’re known for their hits such as Can’t You See, Heard it in a Love Song, and Fire on the Mountain. They are signed to record labels Capricorn Records, and Warner Records.