RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery. Now, police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspect, who they say has been on the run.

The Rutland City Police would like to bring James Thurston, 33, in for questioning. If you know where officers could find him, you are asked to call the department at (802) 773-1820 or Detective Billings at (802) 774-1092.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was immediately available.