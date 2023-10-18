CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The family of Honoree Fleming, the woman killed on a rail trail in Castleton, are speaking out. Vermont State Police are investigating several leads into her case.

Fleming was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 5 on the Delaware and Hudson Rail Trail. Police recently released a sketch of the person they believe is responsible. Fleming’s son, Dean Powers, spoke to Fox News Digital about his mom’s death.

“Do the right thing. Turn yourself in,” he said. “Face the consequences for your actions. You’re going to run from this for the rest of your life. I’m not going to give up the search for this guy.”

Police said the person of interest is a white male believed to be in his 20s. He’s about 5’10” tall with short red hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack. Investigators said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tips can be reportedly anonymously on the Vermont State Police website or by calling (802) 773-9101.