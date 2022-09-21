RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police. Troopers said Rea Pratt, 71, was driving her 2014 Ford Focus along East Pittsford Road when she ran a stop sign and collided with a semi-truck.

Pratt’s car was totaled in the crash, and she was rushed to Rutland Regional Medical Center for treatment. On Tuesday, at about 2:50 p.m., State Troopers learned that Pratt was transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she died.

A Wallingford, Vermont man, who police said was driving the tractor-trailer, was uninjured in the collision. He has not been ticketed.